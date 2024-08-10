SP calls for traffic regulation at educational institutes of Kurnool

Superintendent of Police (SP) G. Bindu Madhav conducted a meeting with the administrations of educational institutes in Kurnool regarding the implementation of traffic regulations.

Held at the Vyas Auditorium of the District Police Office here on Saturday, the meeting was focused on ensuring the safety of students and pedestrians, including guidelines for safe boarding and alighting school and college buses as well as safe road crossing measures.

Mr. Madhav urged employers to deploy security personnel during school and college hours to regulate traffic. The public was encouraged to capture videos of motorcyclists violating traffic rules and causing noise pollution, and share these recordings with the police at Kurnool’s designated WhatsApp number 7777877722. He warned that action would be taken against erring individuals.

Bike mechanics were instructed to refrain from fixing loud bike silencers, with the warning that regulatory consequences will be imposed for non-compliance.

Concerns regarding ragging, eve-teasing, and public nuisance were raised by the correspondents of educational institutes, to which the SP assured strict action against offenders.

Kurnool Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) J. Babu Prasad, Kurnool II-Town Circle Inspector Nagaraja Rao, and correspondents of 14 private and corporate educational institutions of Kurnool took part in the meeting.