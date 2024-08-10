GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SP calls for traffic regulation at educational institutes of Kurnool

The public has been encouraged to capture videos of motorcyclists violating traffic rules and causing noise pollution, and share these recordings with the police

Published - August 10, 2024 06:50 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau
Kurnool SP G. Bindu Madhav

Kurnool SP G. Bindu Madhav

Superintendent of Police (SP) G. Bindu Madhav conducted a meeting with the administrations of educational institutes in Kurnool regarding the implementation of traffic regulations.

Held at the Vyas Auditorium of the District Police Office here on Saturday, the meeting was focused on ensuring the safety of students and pedestrians, including guidelines for safe boarding and alighting school and college buses as well as safe road crossing measures.

Mr. Madhav urged employers to deploy security personnel during school and college hours to regulate traffic. The public was encouraged to capture videos of motorcyclists violating traffic rules and causing noise pollution, and share these recordings with the police at Kurnool’s designated WhatsApp number 7777877722. He warned that action would be taken against erring individuals.

Bike mechanics were instructed to refrain from fixing loud bike silencers, with the warning that regulatory consequences will be imposed for non-compliance.

Concerns regarding ragging, eve-teasing, and public nuisance were raised by the correspondents of educational institutes, to which the SP assured strict action against offenders.

Kurnool Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) J. Babu Prasad, Kurnool II-Town Circle Inspector Nagaraja Rao, and correspondents of 14 private and corporate educational institutions of Kurnool took part in the meeting.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Kurnool / traffic / road safety

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.