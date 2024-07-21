SP calls for strengthening basic policing in Anantapur

Superintendent of Police (SP) V. Muralikrishna underscored the importance of maintaining law and order in the district during a meeting with the Deputy SPs and Additional SPs at the district police office here on Sunday.

The SP stressed strict legal action in case of disturbances. He called for strengthening basic policing to aid in crime control, traffic regulation, and public reassurance. He instructed the officials to reorganise the beats and implement special surveillance in faction-hit villages.

He also urged every station house officer to regularly visit villages, gather information, and promptly address issues. He further instructed police at the mandal-level to be accessible to the public and promptly resolve their problems.

The meeting was attended by Additional SPs R. Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy, G. Ramakrishna, Deputy SPs T.V.V. Pratap, Janardhan Naidu, B. Srinivasulu, Siva Bhaskar Reddy, and B.V. Siva Reddy, and Muniraja (Armed Reserve).