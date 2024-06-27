ADVERTISEMENT

SP calls for ‘critical undertaking’ of serious crimes in Anantapur

Published - June 27, 2024 06:57 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Gowthami Sali also issues directives about police operations for upholding law and order, responding to natural disasters, ensuring the safety of VIPs, and addressing high-profile crimes

The Hindu Bureau

SP Gowthami Sali addressing the monthly crime meeting with police personnel from the subdivisions in Anantapur on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Gowthami Sali presided over a comprehensive assessment of various criminal cases during the monthly review meeting held here on Thursday, with primary focus on POCSO cases, serious ongoing investigations, SC/ST atrocity cases, and crimes against women within the district. Special attention was dedicated to the imperative progress required in these cases.

An emphasis was placed on the surveillance of notorious individuals and hired assailants, considering it a critical undertaking. The gathering of intelligence regarding their current status, circumstances and behaviours was deemed crucial.

The imperative need to mitigate road accidents was underscored, recognising the profound impact of such incidents on families. Well-defined action plans and resolute commitment were deemed essential to proactively address and reduce road accidents.

The SP also issued directives about police operations for upholding law and order, responding to natural disasters, ensuring the safety of VIPs, and addressing high-profile crimes. Clear guidance was provided for the resolution of such matters based on their respective level of urgency.

Preventing illicit activities, including gambling, substance abuse, and related offenses, was highlighted, with the necessity for stricter enforcement measures and heightened vigilance across the district. Attention was also directed towards dealing with drunk driving, public alcohol consumption, and minor infractions as part of fundamental policing duties, along with the importance of maintaining meticulous records.

The SP pointed out the pivotal role of night surveillance, highlighting the collective contributions of all police personnel in maintaining vigilance through beat patrols, road safety teams, surveillance cameras, and control room operations.

