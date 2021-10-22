SP assures support to kin of police martyrs

East Godavari SP M. Ravindranath Babu on Friday launched an initiative of meeting the family members of the police personnel who have died of COVID-19 and other reasons while in the line of duty. The initiative aims at knowing the status of the bereved family members. On Friday, Mr. Ravindranath Babu met the family members of Armed Reserve Constables Ch. Devaki Rao and Mr. Durga Rao. He assured them of support from the department. Devaki Rao died of COVID-19 infection while Durga Rao died in a blast.

The SP enquired with the family members of the martyrs about the benefits and compensation guaranteed by the government. He said that the visit to the family members would help understand the lives of the martyrs’ families and extend support from the department. All the DSPs also met the family members of the martyrs.