Andhra Pradesh

SP assures support to kin of police martyrs

East Godavari SP M. Ravindranath Babu on Friday launched an initiative of meeting the family members of the police personnel who have died of COVID-19 and other reasons while in the line of duty. The initiative aims at knowing the status of the bereved family members. On Friday, Mr. Ravindranath Babu met the family members of Armed Reserve Constables Ch. Devaki Rao and Mr. Durga Rao. He assured them of support from the department. Devaki Rao died of COVID-19 infection while Durga Rao died in a blast.

The SP enquired with the family members of the martyrs about the benefits and compensation guaranteed by the government. He said that the visit to the family members would help understand the lives of the martyrs’ families and extend support from the department. All the DSPs also met the family members of the martyrs.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 22, 2021 11:08:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/sp-assures-support-to-kin-of-police-martyrs/article37131709.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY