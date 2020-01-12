SP asks personnel to update tech skills

“When Muralikrishna, vexed with life, attempted suicide, we located the battling youth by tracking his mobile phone and identifying the cell tower to save the precious life,” said Prakasam Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal on the sidelines of a capacity-building workshop for police personnel.

This, he emphasised, could be achieved through monitoring of mobile phone calls and messages shared with the help of Call Details Records(CDR). “This is how technology can help police achieve a breakthrough in several tough-to-crack cases,” said Mr. Kaushal.

Giving details of Project TATA(Trainings & Activities for technology Adoption) at the workshop on use of technology to solve cases, the SP said, “It is a first-of-its kind initiative at the district level in the country. Our aim is to make cops tech-savvy to counter the offenders who take to new ways to defraud gullible public.”

The personnel were also introduced to surveillance and intelligence-related applications like ‘enterprise search’, ‘court checker’, ‘e-challan search’ and ‘google timeline’ to make the police force future-ready. “We will constantly train the personnel on emerging technologies,” said the SP, who plans to ground a technology adoption centre here. The district administration provided the police force with 100 computers exclusively for cybercrime laboratory, he added.

“Hitherto, only one or two dedicated computer operators were present at any station. From now on, every member of the police force is being be technically equipped to bring down the crime rate and corruption, and increase transparency,” explained the SP, adding that the personnel were also getting familiarised with the concepts of Crime and Criminal Tracking Networks System(CCTNS) and Internet Protocol Detail Report(IPDR) that would aid them in investigations.

Access to Criminal Intelligence Gazette(CIG)) is also must to achieve breakthrough in cases relating to missing persons, unidentified bodies and cracking cases involving inter-State criminal gangs, stolen vehicles etc., he added.

“We are adopting software applications from different sources and various vendors,” said the SP, who is determined to make the district number one in the country in terms of capacity building of personnel in technology application and adoption.