SP asks CAPF, Armed Reserve, VIP security and other wings to gear up for polls

I request the police officers to take care of their health and take measures to prevent sunstroke as the temperatures are rising by the day, says SP Garud Sumit Sunil

April 21, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - ONGOLE

The Hindu Bureau
Prakasam district police doing mock drill on stone pelting and rioting at the district police grounds in Ongole on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Garud Sumit Sunil, has asked the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) VIP security, road open parties and other wings to be prepared for the elections, scheduled on May 13. The SP, who attended the mock operation at Prakasam district police office on Sunday, gave suggestions to Armed Reserve (AR), Vajra, rope party, and other departments on how to use the gadgets during emergency.

“Police should be vigilant and use their expertise to tackle any adverse situation during the polling, particularly at the critical polling stations and cooperate for the peaceful conduct of polling,” Mr. Garud Sumit Sunil said. The central forces, police deployed at the check posts and patrolling police should be alert while checking vehicles and during patrolling, the SP said. He also took classes on how to quell mobs, control rioting and emergency the situations.

“I request the police officers to take care of their health and take measures to prevent sunstroke as the temperatures are rising by the day,” Mr. Garud Sumit Sunil said. Police practised mock drill on smoke gun firing, tear gas firing, VIP security, rope party drill, lathi charge, dispersing crowds and maintaining law and order at the polling stations and the counting centres.

Senior police officers gave demo on how to use stone guard, helmet, lathi, mike, tear gas weapon and other equipments effectively during stone pelting, arson and violence situations. AR Additional Superintendent of Police Ashok Babu, AR Deputy Superintendent of Police Chandra Shekhar, Reserve Inspectors Ramesh Krishnan, Sitarami Reddy and other officers participated in the mock drill.

