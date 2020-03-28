SP apologises for ‘misbehaviour’ of personnel

Prakasam district Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal has regretted the alleged ‘misbehaviour’ during the lockdown by the police personnel at the grassroots level near Kothapatnam.

The SP watched the video clipping which went viral on the social media and called the victim, P. Rambabu and the latter’s son, and personally apologised to them for the rude behaviour of the police personnel concerned.

The SP promised to take action as per law after investigation by Ongole town DSP K.V.V.N.V. Prasad.

He enlightened them about the gravity of the health situation in the wake of the outbreak of coronavirus and gave them sanitisers and masks.

The duo promised to do their part in creating awareness on precautionary steps to be taken to prevent the spread of the virus.

‘Don’t lose temper’

The SP has asked the over 4,000 police personnel on duty at the grassroots level not to lose temper while enforcing the lockdown and warned of action against erring personnel.

Public need not panic as arrangements had been made to provide all essential commodities between 6 am and 1 pm every day during the lockdown period, the SP said.

Emergency services like hospitals, medical shops etc. would be available 24/7, he said and wanted people to contribute their mite in keeping the surroundings clean, avoiding crowding in public places and wearing masks while coming out in case of any emergency.