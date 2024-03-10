ADVERTISEMENT

SP announces counselling of rowdy sheeters in Anantapur

March 10, 2024 07:53 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Police personnel at the mandal level have been instructed to inquire about the criminal history, lifestyle, and current statuses of all rowdy sheeters, says K.K.N. Anburajan

The Hindu Bureau

A police official is seen holding a counselling session for rowdy sheeters in Anantapur on Sunday.

Anantapur Superintendent of Police (SP) K.K.N. Anburajan announced that a series of counselling sessions will be held for rowdy sheeters at all area police stations ahead of the upcoming elections.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, the SP stated that police personnel at the mandal level have been instructed to inquire about the criminal history, lifestyle, and current statuses of all rowdy sheeters.

Mr. Anburajan warned stern action against any rowdy sheeter who repeats unlawful activities and advised them to live by the law, adding that the police department was always available to guide them. He further issued instructions to the respective police officers to closely monitor the movements of every rowdy sheeter in the district.

Public urged to report

The public has also been urged to immediately report any information about the activities of the rowdy sheeters to the SP on his mobile number (+91)-9440796800. The details of the informers will be kept confidential, and action will be taken immediately, he said.

