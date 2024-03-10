GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SP announces counselling of rowdy sheeters in Anantapur

Police personnel at the mandal level have been instructed to inquire about the criminal history, lifestyle, and current statuses of all rowdy sheeters, says K.K.N. Anburajan

March 10, 2024 07:53 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau
A police official is seen holding a counselling session for rowdy sheeters in Anantapur on Sunday.

A police official is seen holding a counselling session for rowdy sheeters in Anantapur on Sunday.

Anantapur Superintendent of Police (SP) K.K.N. Anburajan announced that a series of counselling sessions will be held for rowdy sheeters at all area police stations ahead of the upcoming elections.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, the SP stated that police personnel at the mandal level have been instructed to inquire about the criminal history, lifestyle, and current statuses of all rowdy sheeters.

Mr. Anburajan warned stern action against any rowdy sheeter who repeats unlawful activities and advised them to live by the law, adding that the police department was always available to guide them. He further issued instructions to the respective police officers to closely monitor the movements of every rowdy sheeter in the district.

Public urged to report

The public has also been urged to immediately report any information about the activities of the rowdy sheeters to the SP on his mobile number (+91)-9440796800. The details of the informers will be kept confidential, and action will be taken immediately, he said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.