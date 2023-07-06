Sowing the seed of success on barren land

July 06, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A retired history professor has become an inspiration for farmers and agriculture enthusiasts by transforming his eight-acre baren ancestral land in Irala mandal in Chittoor district into a thriving mango orchard.

Having taught history for several decades at the University of Hyderabad and pursuing a career in coordination with the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR), professor K.S.S. Seshan returned to his native village after retirement.

This area was once known for cultivating paddy, sugarcane, groundnut, chilli and mangoes. However, poor yield and the unpredictability associated with agriculture have made many farmers leave their land fallow. At this juncture, the retired professor showed the way by transforming the fallow land into mango orchards which need minimal maintenance.

Professor Seshan left his posh house in Hyderabad and arrived in his native village. “It was not easy. When I came here the lands were fallow. The only vegetation it had was thorny bushes. A few farmers who took up cultivation were a worried lot as wild boars from the abutting hillock used to destroy their crops. But the hard work has paid off. The joy of absence of traffic hassles, unadulterated milk and farm-fresh vegetables here is unmatchable,” Prof. Seshan told The Hindu.

The professor got large pits dug, filled them with alluvial soil and planted 475 saplings of mango varieties of Totapuri, Neelam, Banganapalle (Benisha), Mallika, Kalepadu, Kurdu, Malgova, Imam Pasand in August 2022. “The trees are likely to come to fruition in three years. We have also planted fig, gooseberry, sapota and pomegranate here,” he said.

He also chose sunflower, horse gram, groundnut and jute (for making green manure) for intercrops. “Pumpkin seeds procured from Israel have been planted on the bunds and they are given good yield,” he said.

The retired professor has also engaged half a dozen of local workers and provided them with equipment. His trusted lieutenant Gurumurthy Reddy takes care of the crops.

‘Historic hill’

The farm is near a granite hill. Professor Seshan said a fierce battle between the Chittoor Palegar and the British forces was fought here in 1804. This battle figures in the book ‘Early Anti-British Revolts in Andhra, 1766-1857’, authored by himself.

“To keep me busy, I teach the children of the farm hands engaged here. I help the children do their homework,” he said.