Sowing operations yet to begin under Sunkesula barrage

Sowing operations, that are supposed to be half done by now, are yet to begin at Sunkesula village. As the Sunkesula barrage near the village is still mostly dry due to deficit rainfall, the farmers are playing the waiting game.

“After the barrage fills, we can start pumping water to the fields,” said an agricultural labourer Lakshmana. The reservoir should have been filled with enough water by now to enable farming operations.

Farmers said that they have already purchased the seeds and prepared their fields anticipating rain but the deficit rainfall has been causing them anxiety.

The Kurnool mandal, which includes Sunkesula village, is supposed to receive 80.4 mm rainfall by June 28. However, it has only received 55 mm so far creating a deficit of 32%. The district has recorded a deficit of 21%. Against the normal of 4,167.3 mm, about 3,280 mm has been received.

Apart from providing irrigation water, the Sunkesula barrage also provides drinking water to Kurnool city. With the reservoir remaining dry, the municipal authorities have diverted water from the Gajuladinne project to the summer storage tank. However, the tank is also quickly depleting and the authorities are hopeful that rains will help them tide over the crisis.