Sowers Ministry chairman S. Jaykumar Babu, vice-chairperson S. Jaya Kumari and others distributed essentials worth around ₹5 lakh to the Vijayawada flood victims at Central Church on Sunday. Mr. Babu handed over rice, blankets, sarees, vegetables and groceries to more than 500 flood victims residing in YSR Colony, Ajit Singh Nagar, Velagaleru, Kothuru Tadepalli and other areas, according to an official release.