Southwest monsoon intensifies across Kurnool, ushering in rainfall

The southwest monsoon has intensified across the Kurnool district, marking the onset of the season. The initial rains in the first week of June were expected to be beneficial to the farmers, boosting crop production. However, the below-average rainfall during this period has posed challenges, affecting the prospects of cultivation.

The average rainfall for June is 77.7 mm, yet only 34.5 mm has been recorded in the first week, although weather authorities predict three days of rain due to the southwest monsoons. The highest rainfall in the district was recorded at 69.2 mm in Emmiganur, and the lowest was 8.4 mm in Kosigi.

Moreover, weather experts anticipate that the precipitation will surpass normal levels, encouraging farmers to commence seed cultivation. Agricultural officials have confirmed the provision of necessary resources in the Rythu Bharosa Kendrams (RBKs) for cotton and maize cultivation. District Agricultural Officer P.L. Varalakshmi, on Monday, urged farmers to liaise with agricultural officials in the RBKs for seeds and fertilizers.

Rainfall data for various areas in the last twenty-four hours is recorded (in mm) as: Kurnool Urban 67.4, Kallur 65.6, Halaharvi 64.6, Kurnool Rural 51.2, Alur 45.6, Tuggali 44.6, Orvakal 43.2, Chippagiri 39.8, Gonegandla 34.2, Madda Ikera 27.6, Veldurthi 23.4, Nandavaram 21.8, Devanakonda 20.6, Aspari 20.0, Hola Gunda 16.4, Kauthalam 16.2, Pattikonda 15.4, Adoni 14.2, Krishnagiri 13.8, C Belagal 12.6, and Pedakadubur 10.4.