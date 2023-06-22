ADVERTISEMENT

Southwest monsoon covers entire Andhra Pradesh, brings down temperature

June 22, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Kadapa records highest maximum temperature of 37.6° Celsius; IMD forecasts heavy rain at isolated places in the next few days

Tharun Boda

Dark couds hovering over the Visakhapatnam beach on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

Twelve days after foraying into Andhra Pradesh, the southwest monsoon on June 22 (Thursday) spread across the State, bringing down the temperature by several degrees.

As a consequence, the State was relieved of the severe heatwave conditions that had given sleepless nights to the people even in the third week of June.

Many parts of the State received light to heavy rainfall on the day.

Nandigama mandal in NTR district recorded 95.5 mm rainfall between 8.30 a.m. and 6 p.m., while Dulipalla and Sattenapalli in Palnadu district recorded 62.25 mm rainfall.

Several mandals in NTR, Palnadu, Krishna, Guntur, Anantapur, Annamayya, Sri Sathya Sai, Chittoor, Bapatla and Eluru districts received moderate to heavy rainfall, while other districts received light rainfall.

As per the forecast of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rains were likely at isolated places. Similarly, thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 40-50 kmph, were likely at isolated places over the coastal and Rayalaseema regions during the next few days.

The maximum temperatures came down across the State, with the highest of 37.6° Celsius recorded in Kadapa.

