Southern States’ meet on rabi price policy at Vizag on June 23

MSP for wheat, Bengal gram, and other crops will be proposed at the event

June 22, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) of the Government of India is conducting a regional meeting for the southern States for formulating a price policy for rabi crops for 2024-25 marketing season at Visakhapatnam on June 23. 

Delegates from Andhra Pradesh (A.P.), Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and Puducherry will attend the event, according to an official release. 

It was stated that as per the principles of CACP, the States propose the Minimum Support Prices (MSPs) for rabi crops like wheat and barley, Bengal gram, lentils, rapeseed, mustard and safflower by taking into account the costs of cultivation and production. 

A.P. requested the CACP to fix the MSP for Bengal gram at ₹7,983 and rapeseed and mustard at ₹6,608 for 2024-25 rabi season. 

In A.P., the staff of Rythu Bharosa Kendras were uploading the open market prices of all crops in the market price monitoring app ‘CMAPP’ and the government had been taking necessary intervention measures to mitigate the losses incurred by farmers, the release said.

