Southern discom suffers revenue loss

The Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL) has suffered a revenue loss of ₹350 crore pertaining to March, receivable in the month of April, due to the lockdown imposed to check the spread of coronavirus.

Projecting the amount received for April at 80% of the actual receivable revenue, discom’s Chairman and Managing Director H. Haranatha Rao appealed to the HT and LT consumers to make their payments at the earliest, as the company had to pay at least 50% of its dues to power-generating companies.

In spite of COVID-19 situation, electricity bills had been sent to the HT consumers and as such they would have to pay the amount by April 20 without fine, he said.

Digital payment

“There is no exemption for HT consumers,” he said, suggesting payment in the digital mode.