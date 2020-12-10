Southern Discom plans to avert monsoon damage

TIRUPATI

10 December 2020 01:01 IST

After suffering extensive damage in the three districts of Chittoor, Kadapa and Nellore under its purview due to Cyclone Nivar, the Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL) has decided to come up with a road map to avert similar damage in future.

At a review meeting at its corporate office here on Wednesday, Chairman and Managing Director H. Haranath Rao said the damage was severe in areas abutting the rivers flowing through the districts.

Advertising

Advertising

Major areas in the three districts suffered power disruption as electric poles were uprooted, power lines snapped and transformers collapsed due to the strong gales. “We need a mechanism to forecast such a calamity, have a damage control plan on hand by properly assessing the likely damage,” he told officials. He emphasised the need to strengthen the poles and power lines along the flow of streams and at river crossing areas.

With special focus on collection of dues, the CMD instructed officials to collect dues from panchayats and State-run bodies as a first step. Director P. Kaladhar Rao, V.N. Babu, Director (Technical) T.Vanaja, Chief General Managers N.V.S.Subba Raju and Prasad Reddy took part.