Southern Discom in Andhra Pradesh launches measures to check electrical accidents

Nodal officer and in-charge officers have been appointed to oversee inspections and repairs

A.D. Rangarajan TIRUPATI
November 08, 2022 20:59 IST

The Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL) has laid a focus on strengthening power infrastructure in Anantapur district by appointing a nodal officer and in-charge officers for the circle and the respective divisions in view of the accidents relating to electrocution.

APSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director K. Santhosh Rao announced on October 8 (Tuesday) that steps were being taken to check the electrical accidents. In view of the recent accident in Bommanahal, precautionary measures would be taken to prevent such incidents. “Sub-stations and power lines in the circle will be inspected and the lines vulnerable to accident will be repaired on a war-footing,” Mr. Rao said.

In an attempt to carry out these works, Chief General Manager (Operations & Maintenance) K. Guravaiah has been deputed as the nodal officer and in-charge of the Anantapur Circle.

General Manager (Energy Audit) G. Balakrishna Reddy, Superintending Engineer (Assessment and Enquiries) K. Adiseshaiah, General Manager (Commercial) Ch. Ramachandra Rao, General Manager (Projects) G. Satyanarayana, Superintending Engineer (DPE) J. Ramana Devi and General Manager (Planning) P. Murali have been made in charge of Anantapur town, Anantapur Rural, Gooty, Kalyandurg, Kadiri and Hindupur divisions respectively to identify and correct the faults found in the 33/11 KV sub-stations within the circle.

The teams will stay put in their respective locations till the completion of the project.

