Southern Council meet put off

TIRUPATI

02 March 2021 02:01 IST

The Southern Zonal Council meet scheduled to be held in Tirupati on March 4 has been postponed to an unscheduled date.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was scheduled to chair the 29th Southern Zonal Council meet to be attended by the chief ministers, lieutenant governors and chief secretaries of various southern States and Union Territories, for which the Chittoor district administration had made elaborate arrangements.

However, after reports came in that Mr. Amit Shah had cancelled his programme at the last minute due to unknown reasons, Collector M. Harinarayanan confirmed on Monday evening that the meeting had been called off.

