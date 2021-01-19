Southern Command chief visits ENC

Issues pertaining to security discussed

Lt. General C.P. Mohanty, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Southern Command, arrived in the city on a two-day visit to the Eastern Naval Command (ENC), on Monday.

He discussed various issues concerning security with Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command.

The visit assumes significance as the Indian defence forces are shifting towards the integration of all components into Theatre specific Commands.

During the visit, the GOC-in-C reviewed the training of the Army component of the Amphibious Task Force which is presently undergoing joint training with the Indian Navy in Visakhapatnam.

Integration of forces

The Army Commander was briefed on various aspects of joint training, integration of forces and validation of operational tasks. The GOC-in-C visited various frontline ships of the ENC on the Eastern seaboard. He interacted with the participating contingent and crew members onboard the ships.

The General Officer commended the high level of operational preparedness and training standards of the Eastern Fleet.