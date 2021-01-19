Southern Command chief visits ENC

Lt. General C.P. Mohanty, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Southern Command, arrived in the city on a two-day visit to the Eastern Naval Command (ENC), on Monday.
He discussed various issues concerning security with Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command.
The visit assumes significance as the Indian defence forces are shifting towards the integration of all components into Theatre specific Commands.
During the visit, the GOC-in-C reviewed the training of the Army component of the Amphibious Task Force which is presently undergoing joint training with the Indian Navy in Visakhapatnam.
Integration of forces
The Army Commander was briefed on various aspects of joint training, integration of forces and validation of operational tasks. The GOC-in-C visited various frontline ships of the ENC on the Eastern seaboard. He interacted with the participating contingent and crew members onboard the ships.
The General Officer commended the high level of operational preparedness and training standards of the Eastern Fleet.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath