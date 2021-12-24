South zone Shooting volley ball tourney gets under way

ONGOLE

24 December 2021 23:48 IST

The two-day south zone shooting volley ball tournament kicked off at Alakurupadu village in Prakasam district on Friday.

Inaugurating the tournament, YSR Congress Party leader Balineni Praneeth Reddy said the events like this would go a long way in honing the skills of youth who had the potential to bring laurels to the State and the nation. Twelve teams, including six in the distaff side, will vie for honours, said Prakasam District Central Cooperative Bank Chairman M. Venkaiah.

