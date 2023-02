February 25, 2023 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The four-day South Zone Archery Coaches Seminar conducted by the Andhra Pradesh Archery Association (APAA) and Archery Association of India (AAI) was inaugurated in Vijayawada on Saturday.

AAI joint secretary and Coaches’ Committee director Syed Ali Hussaini along with APAA general secretary Ch. Satyarayana inaugurated the seminar.

As many as 57 coaches from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha are taking part in the seminar, Mr. Satyanarayana said.