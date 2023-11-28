ADVERTISEMENT

South will be the bulwark of Congress, says APCC leader

November 28, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - ONGOLE

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) vice-president Sripathi Prakasam has predicted that the opposition party would continue its winning streak of Karnataka in the Assembly elections of the twin Telugu-speaking states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Canvassing for votes for party nominee from Madhira, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, as the deadline for campaigning ended on Tuesday, he said that the Congress will put up a strong fight in the grim electoral battle in Telangana, where it locked horns with, among other parties, the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The party was in a hopeful position even in Andhra Pradesh, he said, emphasising that the south will prove to be the bulwark of the Congress party as it prepares to unseat the saffron party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

A team of APCC leaders, including youth wing leader Sripathi Satish campaigned in support of party nominee Komatreddy Venkata Reddy in Nalgonda and party candidate Konda Surekha in Warangal.

