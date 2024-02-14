South India Music and Dance festival kicks off in Tirupati

February 14, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The three-day ‘South India Music and Dance’ festival commenced at the Mahati Auditorium here on Wednesday. The event is being organised by the Sri Venkateswara College of Music and Dance (SVCMD) and the SV Nadaswaram and Dolu School, which are administered by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

Shakti Peethadeeshwari Mata Ramyananda Bharati graced the inauguration with her inspiring words, and eminent artists from various fields including Padmasri Yella Venkateswara Rao, Pasumarti Ramalinga Sastry, and other stalwarts attended the inaugural session and delivered lectures.

Dance ballets such as Sri Krishna Leela Vilasam, Sri Rama Kathasaram, and Bhakta Prahlada Yaksha Ganam were performed. Retired principals and faculty of TTD colleges were felicitated. The valedictory session of the event will be held on February 16 (Friday).

TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy, Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, and other senior TTD officials were present.

