South coastal A.P.’s recovery rate better than national average

Zero deaths registered for third consecutive day in Prakasam

Prakasam district recorded zero COVID-19 deaths for the third consecutive day, while the toll marginally rose to 488 in Nellore with one more succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours.

The death toll due to the pandemic remained unchanged at 574 in Prakasam district, according to a health bulletin released by the State Government on Sunday night. The case fatality rate stood at 0.87% in the region.

Fresh cases outnumbered recoveries by 97 in the two districts during the period. With less than a few hundred new cases, the cumulative confirmed cases rose to 1,22,418 in the two districts.

The number of active cases increased to 2,295 in the last 24 hours as 171 contracted the infection in the two regions while 74 recovered. However, the recovery rate was far better at 97.65% with 1,19,549 recoveries in the two districts as against the national average of 92.49%.

With 88 new cases, the total number of positive cases went up to 61,930 in Nellore district in a span of 24 hours. The caseload increased slightly to 1,406 during the period as only 64 patients returned home following recovery. So far, 60,524 patients have recovered from the disease in the district.

In Prakasam district, the cumulative confirmed cases rose marginally to 60,488 as 83 persons tested positive for the disease. The active cases rose slightly to 889 as only 10 patients recovered during the period. So far, 59,025 persons have recuperated in the district.