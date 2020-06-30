South-coastal A.P. sees spike in fresh cases

Coronavirus cases kept climbing sharply in south-coastal Andhra Pradesh as 61 persons — 47 in Prakasam and 14 in Nellore district — tested positive for the pandemic in the last 24 hours.

Ongole registered 13 fresh cases as the virus spread to more colonies in the city.

Police enforced the lockdown strictly in Bandlamitta, Gandhi Nagar, Kammapalem, Sujathanagar, Sivaprasad Colony and Ganugapalem in the wake of a surge in new cases.

Markapur and Pamur recorded seven new cases, followed by Podili, Singarayakonda and Darsi with three cases each and Singarayakonda with two cases.

The virus spread to more areas in the district as remote places like Yeragondupalli, Alavalapadu, Kalluru, Chimidipadu and Lingamgunta reported a case each. As many as 1,023 persons tested negative for the virus, a health bulletin compiled by the district administration said. As many as 73,939 persons had undergone testing so far. The total number of confirmed cases went up to 580 in the district.

Police seized the vehicles of those out on the road without a valid reason in the district. They also imposed steep fines on them. Police also picked up youth found near parks and other public places and let them go after warning them that they would be shifted to quarantine centres if they did not confine themselves to their homes.

In Nellore district, the total number of positive cases shot up to 750 following 14 fresh cases. Except for one new case registered in Sullurpeta, close to the Tamil Nadu border, all other cases were in Nellore city. Meanwhile, 19 persons were discharged from the COVID-19 hospital. The district administration restricted movement of people to the Collectorate following a surge in new cases.