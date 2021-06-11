South coastal A.P. sees over 3,400 recoveries in one day

Fresh cases below 1,000 as nine more succumb to virus

COVID-19 cases continued to be on a sharp downward spiral in south coastal Andhra Pradesh, with 3,411 patients testing negative in the past 24 hours.

The number of active cases has now fallen to 17,269 in the region, coinciding with the relaxation of partial curfew by two hours. The recovery rate improved to 97% in the region. Nine patients succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, according to a health bulletin released by the State government on Friday night.

Health professionals breathed easy as 2,388 patients in Prakasam district and 1,023 in Nellore district recovered in the last 24 hours ending 9 a.m. on Friday.

The death toll rose to 847 with seven patients in Prakasam district succumbing to the virus. Two deaths in Nellore district took the toll to 871 in the district. Recoveries outnumbered new cases by a little less than 2,400 in the last 24 hours. As many as 407 persons in Nellore and 561 in Prakasam district tested positive in the past 24 hours.

As a result, the overall caseload rose to 2.37 lakh, including 1.14 lakh in Prakasam district.

The number of active cases has been steadily declining after touching a peak of 40,000 cases in the region in the middle of May. Prakasam district now had only 9,273 active cases while Nellore district has 7,996 active cases, with the curfew clamped to combat the pandemic paying off.

So far, over 2.29 lakh patients have recuperated in the region, including over 1.13 lakh patients in Prakasam district.