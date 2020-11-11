South coastal AP sees improvement in health situation

ONGOLE/NELLORE

11 November 2020 00:33 IST

The health situation was well under control in south coastal Andhra Pradesh as the number of recoveries continued to be more than fresh admissions while one person died of COVID in Prakasam district in the last 24 hours.

While the toll remained unchanged at 488 with Nellore district registering no deaths, the toll in Prakasam district edged up to 575, according to a health bulletin released by the State Government on Tuesday night. The death rate came down to 0.86% of the total positive cases in the region with 1,063 deaths so far.

With less than a few hundred new cases, the cumulative confirmed cases went up to 1,22,750 in the two districts. The caseload came down to 2,313 as little over 200 patients won the battle against the dreaded disease. The recovery rate rose to 97.64% in the region, where 1,19,862 persons have recovered from the disease so far.

The number of positive cases rose to 62,085 with 79 testing positive during the period in Nellore district while the caseload came down to 1,420 as 80 persons recuperated during the period. As many as 60,665 have recovered in the district so far.

In Prakasam district, new cases increased to 111, taking the cumulative confirmed cases to 60,665. However, the number of active cases dipped to 893 as 125 persons returned home on recovery. So far, 59,197 patients had been cured of the viral disease in the district.

Meanwhile, SPSR Nellore District Collector K.V.N.Chakradhar Rao said that the district witnessed marked improvement in the health situation. Addressing the District Advisory Committee on youth Programmes(DACYP) meeting, he said the cases might go up following reopening of schools and wanted the youth to fully adhere to COVID-19 norms like wearing masks and cleaning their hands with soap or sanitizer from time to time.