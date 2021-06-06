South Coastal A.P. sees decline in cases

Death toll, however, fails to abate

The health situation improved further in Nellore and Prakasam districts as active cases fell below the 25,000 mark for the first time during the second wave of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

However, COVID deaths failed to abate as 13 patients — seven in Prakasam district and six in Nellore district — succumbed in the last 24 hours ending 9 a.m. on Sunday. With this, the toll rose to 1,681 in the region, including 854 in Nellore district, according to a health bulletin released by the State Government.

In a welcome development, the number of recoveries stood at more than the double the number of daily new cases, providing a much-needed breather to health professionals working round-the-clock.

As many as 396 persons in Nellore district and another 506 persons in Prakasam district tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours. However, 2,163 patients in the region, including 1,671 in Prakasam district, have recuperated in this period, bringing down the number of active cases to 24,232 in the two districts. So far, over 2.06 lakh of the over 2.32 lakh infected persons have been cured of the virus.