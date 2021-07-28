South Coastal A.P. sees 7 fresh fatalities

Seven more persons succumbed to coronavirus in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours.

Prakasam district, which had zero deaths in the previous 24 hours, registered five deaths in the 24 hours ending 9 a.m. on Tuesday, the highest single-day toll in the State during the period. SPSR Nellore district recorded two new casualties. With this, the toll rose to 1,937 in the region. As many as 987 patients in Prakasam district and 950 in SPSR Nellore district have died due to the pandemic, according to a health bulletin released by the State government.

However, the number of active came down below the 5,500-mark as the trend of more recoveries than new infections resumed in the region after a three-day break.

As many as 386 persons, including 176 in Prakasam district, tested positive in the region in the last 24 hours taking the overall coronavirus case count to a little over 2.62 lakh.

During the same period, 422 persons, including 274 in Prakasam district, recovered in the region. The recovery rate improved to 97.16% in the region.