South-coastal A.P. sees 11 more deaths

ONGOLE/NELLORE

25 September 2020 23:41 IST

Coronavirus continued to rattle south-coastal Andhra Pradesh as 11 more patients succumbed to the pandemic in Nellore and Prakasam districts in the last 24 hours.

The toll rose to 445 in Prakasam district with eight more deaths. In Nellore district, three more patients lost the battle against the virus, taking the toll to 436, according to a health bulletin released by the State Government on Friday night.

On the bright side, recoveries outnumbered new cases by over 100 in the two districts in the last 24 hours.

As many as 1,379 patients recovered from the virus, while 1,265 persons contracted it during the period.

As a result, the cumulative number of confirmed cases rose to 97,036 in the region with Nellore district accounting for 51,593 positive cases and Prakasam district 45,433 cases.

The active cases in the two districts marginally declined to 14,509, including 10,564 in Prakasam district. As many as 82,082 patients in the two districts have been cured of the disease, including 47,648 in Prakasam district.