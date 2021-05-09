South Coastal A.P. reports 2,500-plus infections

NELLORE/ONGOLE

09 May 2021 22:27 IST

Active cases crossed the 30,000-mark in the region

Coronavirus continued to rage across South Coastal Andhra Pradesh leaving 13 more patients dead and more than 2,500 persons infected in a span of 24 hours.

The number of active cases crossed the 30,000-mark in the region as 1,574 persons in SPSR Nellore district and 980 in Prakasam tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours ending 9 a.m. on Saturday, according to a health bulletin released by the State government.

As a result, the overall tally crossed the 1.75 lakh-mark in the region, where the toll rose to 1,331 after seven patients in SPSR Nellore district and six in Prakasam succumbed to the virus during the period. Of this, Prakasam accounted for 675 deaths so far while Nellore district for 656 deaths.

The persistent efforts of the health professionals in providing medical treatment to critical patients paid dividends as 1,620 patients in SPSR Nellore district and 395 patients in Prakasam recovered during the period.

Recovery rate

However, the number of fresh cases was higher by 500 when compared to those recovering from the illness. The overall recovery rate stood at 82.06%.

Tokens to be issued

Alarmed over a large number of people thronging the session sites to take the jab throwing to winds safety norms, health officials in Prakasam district decided to streamline the vaccination drive by issuing tokens to vaccine seekers.

“All those who have taken the first dose of vaccine will be provided the second one on a saturation basis in May,” Prakasam District Medical and Health Officer P. Ratnavalli. So far, 5.08 lakh doses of vaccine had been administered to people in the district.

Meanwhile, a group of philanthropists from Singarayakonda led by YSRCP Kondepi Assembly constituency in-charge M. Venkaiah handed over a sum of ₹25 lakh to Prakasam District Collector Pola Bhaskar to step up COVID control measures.

In a nice gesture, a retired school teacher, P. Janardhan Reddy, from Kovur mandal gave ₹30,116 to SPSR Nellore District Collector K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu.