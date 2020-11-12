South Coastal AP registers one death, over 100 new cases

ONGOLE/NELLORE

12 November 2020 00:56 IST

The health situation improved in south coastal Andhra Pradesh as fresh cases came down to 113 in Prakasam and SPSR Nellore districts, while one patient succumbed to the pandemic in Nellore taking the toll in the region to 1,064 in the last 24 hours.

Of this, Nellore district accounted for 489 deaths, while Prakasam for 575, according to a health bulletin released by the State Government on Wednesday night.

The cumulative confirmed cases rose to 1,22,863 in the region as 113 persons tested positive for the disease in the two districts during the period. With 185 patients recovering from the illness, the number of active cases came down to 2,241. As many as 1.2 lakh have recovered from the disease so far.

In Nellore district, the number of cumulative confirmed cases rose to 62,174 as 89 persons tested positive for the disease. The number of active cases was static at 1,420 as an equal number of patients were discharged from hospitals.

With a mere 24 new cases, the total number of positive cases rose to 60,689 in Prakasam district. As many as 96 patients were recuperated during the period, bringing down the caseload to just 821. So far, 59, 293 patients had returned home following recovery in the district. As many as 6.89 lakh persons were subjected to testing in the district so far.