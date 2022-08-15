South Coastal A.P. painted in tricolour hues on eve of I-Day

People from all walks of life carry 3,000 m long national flag in Ongole

Har Ghar Tiranga campaign got a fillip in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh with people from all walks of life pouring onto the streets and carrying the national flag of various sizes, on the eve of the Independence Day on Sunday.

‘Vande Mataram’, ‘Inquilab Zindabad’ rented the air as more than 10,000 people carried a 3,000 metre long national flag, christened ‘Trivarna Prakasam’, in a big procession in Ongole from the city’s northern end to the southern end as part of a rally flagged off by Ongole Mayor G. Sujatha.

Ministers Merugu Nagarjuna and A. Suresh, YSRCP regional coordinator Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Buchepalli Venkayamma and District Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar and Superintendent of Police Malika Garg welcomed the rally as it meandered up to the Prakasam Bhavan.

Differently-abled persons plying tri-wheeler motorcycles were at the forefront of the rally. Students took part in cultural programmes organised to highlight the contributions made by freedom fighters.

Mr. Nagarjuna exhorted the people to take inspiration from freedom fighters and contribute their mite for the all-round development of the nation and the State.

Union Bank of India staff, led by its Ongole region head V.S.V. Nagesh, organised a walkathon on the occasion. The bank, as part of its corporate social responsibility, distributed the Tricolour among people.

In Nellore, descendants of freedom fighters, including Bejawada Gopal Reddy, Ponaka Kanakamma, Duvuru Balaram Reddy, Boma Seshu Reddy, Menukuru Sitarami Reddy, Korabathina Chinnaiah, were honoured by officials led by District Collector K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu.

The national flag was hoisted on top of government and private buildings, schools, colleges, apartments and individual houses in the region on the occasion.