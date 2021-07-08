South Coastal A.P. logs zero deaths in 24 hours

With 375 new cases, Prakasam reported the 3rd highest daily tally in State

After long, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh recorded zero deaths in a span of 24 hours. As many as 634 new infections were recorded in Nellore, Prakasam during the period.

Only night curfew would be in force from Thursday as the authorities decided to allow functioning of shops and other commercial establishments till 9 p.m.

The toll remained unchanged at 1,853 of which Prakasam district accounted for 934 deaths and SPSR Nellore district for 919 deaths, according to a health bulletin released by the State government.

Prakasam district reported the third highest daily count in the State with 375 new cases, after the two Godavari districts.

The cumulative tally crossed the 2.52 lakh-mark in the region as another 259 persons tested positive in SPSR Nellore district. The daily tally in the region was up by 73 when compared to the previous day.

However, the number of recoveries was higher compared to fresh cases. At least 687 patients recovered in the last 24 hours ending 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Active cases

The number of active cases fell below 3,000 in SPSR Nellore district, while they were a little over 4,300 in Prakasam district. The two districts had a maximum of 40,000-plus cases during the peak of the second wave in May.