South Coastal A.P. logs 5 COVID-19 deaths

01 September 2021 05:39 IST

South Coastal Andhra Pradesh reported 241 new COVID-19 cases, up by 84 from yesterday’s tally, in the last 24 hours ending 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

The toll rose to 2,054 in the region as three persons in SPSR Nellore district and two in Prakasam district succumbed to the viral infection.

Prakasam district accounted for 1,049 casualties and SPSR Nellore district for 1,005 so far, according to a health bulletin released by the State government.

The cumulative coronavirus count tocuhed 2.74 lakh where as the active casepool in the two districts inched closer to the 4,000-mark.

As many as 223 persons in the region, including 176 in SPSR Nellore district, recovered from the disease during the period.