South Coastal A.P. logs 476 new cases

Prakasam Collector instructs health staff to arrange 3,368 beds with oxygen and ventilator facilities

The number of active COVID-19 cases marginally increased to 4,880 in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh as new infections went up by over 100 in the region when compared to the previous day’s tally.

The region reported 476 fresh cases as against 371 cases on the previous day, taking the cumulative tally to over 2.65 lakh.

The toll rose to 1,973 in the region as two more persons in SPSR Nellore district succumbed to the viral disease in the 24 hours ending 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

The toll remained unchanged at 1,008 in Prakasam that recorded zero deaths during the period, according to a health bulletin released by the State government on Wednesday.

As many as 427 persons in the region, including 185 in SPSR Nellore district, recovered during the period. SPSR Nellore district has 2,450 active cases, while Prakasam’s active caseload stands at 2,330.

Meanwhile, preparing the health professionals for a likely third wave of coronavirus, Prakasam District Collector Pravin Kumar said in all, 3,368 beds with oxygen and ventilator facilities should be arranged swiftly in case of a spike in new infections. He was upset that the provision of ventilator facility as per the target had not been achieved. He directed the health officers concerned to act sternly against erring staff and step up facilities in designated COVID-19 hospitals as per the norms.

The police department informed the Collector that cases had been booked against over 63,000 persons in the district for not following COVID-19 safety norms and a fine of ₹63.97 lakh collected from them.