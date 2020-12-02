South Coastal A.P. clocks98.67% recovery rate

ONGOLE/NELLORE

02 December 2020 01:12 IST

Active cases whittled down to a little over 1,000

Incidence of coronavirus declined further in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh as fresh cases continued to whittle down while more persons recovered in Prakasam and SPSR Nellore districts in the last 24 hours.

In a welcome sign, the caseload declined to little over 1,000 in the two districts where fresh deaths also abated during the period. As a result, the death toll remained unchanged at 1,072 including 495 in Nellore district, according to a health bulletin released by the State Government on Saturday night.

Only 69 new cases were registered in the region in the last 24 hours taking the count to 1,24,512. With 79 patients returning home on recovery, active cases declined to 1,077 during the period. The overall recovery rate improved further to 98.67% as 1,22,858 patients have won the battle against the disease so far.

Advertising

Advertising

In SPSR Nellore district, the tally went up to 63,029 following registration of 39 new cases whereas active cases remained unchanged as an equal number of patients recovered from the illness during the period.

In Prakasam district, only 30 new cases were recorded during the period, taking the count to 61,483. With 40 patients recovering from the disease, the number of active cases declined to a very low 363 for the first time. Only about 15% of the beds were occupied in the designated COVID-19 hospitals. As many as 210 positive cases, mostly asymptomatic ones, were treated from their homes, while 31 of the over 150 patients in hospitals were provided with ventilator support.