South Coastal Andhra prepares to inoculate general public

ONGOLE/NELLORE

01 March 2021 00:12 IST

154 centres set up in Prakasam to scale up the drive, says DMHO

Arrangements have been put in place to extend the vaccination programme to general public from March 1, as per the Central government guidelines.

“We are fully geared up to scale up the programme by setting up 154 vaccination centres, including 32 private ones across the district”, Prakasam District Medical and Health Officer P.Ratnavalli said.

How to register

Those aged above 60 and those in the age group of of 45 to 59 years with comorbidities could take the jab in the third phase starting Monday. They could register their names by downloading the Arogyasetu mobile app or by visiting the nearest E Seva centre before walking into the vaccination centre of their choice.

In SPSR Nellore district, 138 vaccination centres, including 29 in the private sector, would be opened for public. People could also register their names on the spot at the vaccination centres by producing Aadhaar and PAN cards, said Nellore DMHO S. Rajyalakshmi.

While the vaccine would be given free of cost in the State-run COVID-19 vaccination centres, beneficiaries would be charged a fee of ₹250 per dose in private hospitals. One can also visit the private hospitals empanelled under the YSR Aarogya Sri.

The response to the first two phases of vaccination programme was encouraging among the health care workers(HCWs) and front line workers(FLWs). About 80% of the targeted HCWs and FLWs have been covered so far in Prakasam district, Dr.Ratnavalli said. Within three days of the launch of the vaccination programme, 59% of the targeted police personnel were covered. The rest of the beneficiaries would be vaccinated this week. As many as 32,894 persons have been given the first dose of vaccine so far and 6,623 among them have been given the second dose of vaccine in the district.

In SPSR Nellore district, 22, 662 HCWS have been vaccinated as also 21,540 FLWs so far. Among them, second dose vaccine has been given to 13,783 persons. Dr. Rajyalakshmi said 2,280 of the targeted 3,500 personnel had taken the jab so far.