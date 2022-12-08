South Coastal Andhra Pradesh bracing for cyclonic storm ‘Mandous’

December 08, 2022 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - NELLORE/ONGOLE

Teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed in the South Coastal Andhra Pradesh in view of rain forecast under the influence of cyclonic storm ‘Mandous’.

Prakasam and Nellore districts witnessed light to moderate rains on December 8 (Thursday). Moderate fog condition prevailed in the morning. The sky remained overcast for most part of the day.

The district administrations are bracing for any possible eventuality as the weather system over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm on December 9 (Friday).

“More than 100 NDRF and SDRF personnel equipped with life jackets, boats and other equipment are ready to face any eventuality,” said SDRF head S.V. Ramana said in Ongole, after a meeting with Prakasam Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar.

Fishermen cautioned

Meanwhile, fishermen have been cautioned against venturing into the sea which likely to remain rough. The fishermen who have already ventured into the sea have been told to return to the coast or move to the safe area.

The weather system is likely to cross Sriharikota and Puducherry, with the maximum wind speed of 75 kmph on Friday midnight, said a bulletin issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at most of the places, while heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at a few places in the South Coastal Andhra Pradesh on December 9 (Friday). Light to moderate rain is expected at isolated places on December 10 (Saturday).