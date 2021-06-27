South Coastal Andhra logs zero deaths after long

NELLORE/ONGOLE

27 June 2021 12:40 IST

The region reports 485 new infections

After a gap of several days, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh registered zero deaths in a span of 24 hours. The region had been witnessing unabated casualties every day since the second wave started.

The number of active cases came down to a little over 8,500 as new infections continued to decline while recoveries improved during the last 24 hours ending 9 a.m. on Saturday. The death toll remained at 903 in Prakasam district and 901 in SPSR Nellore district.

The cumulative tally rose marginally to over 2.46 lakh as SPSR Nellore district registered 196 new cases and Prakasam 289. As many as 386 patients in Prakasam district and 187 patients in SPSR Nellore district recovered during the period.

Meanwhile, Prakasam Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal went round Ongole with a view to strictly enforce the partial curfew on Saturday as any complacency among public will lead to spurt in fresh cases. He noted that there were some instances of violation by shop owners and general public.

He exhorted the public to compulsorily wear masks, use sanitizers and observe social distancing while moving out during the curfew relaxation period. The district police had so far registered close to 50,000 cases against curfew violators and collected over ₹6.19 lakh as fine.