South Central Railway Zone’s freight revenue crosses ₹10,000 crore in nine months

January 18, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The freight operations of South Central Railway (SCR) Zone reached yet another milestone during the current fiscal, by recording ₹10,000 crore revenue. SCR registered the achievement in just nine months and 16 days, which is said to be the fastest since the inception of the zone.

Earlier, the freight revenue of ₹10,000 crore was achieved in 343 days (on March 9, 2019). SCR has crossed 100 million tonnes of loading mark, and the officers concerned are striving to reach the highest freight loading by the end of this fiscal, stated General Manager Arun Kumar Jain. in a press release on Wednesday.

The major commodity of freight loading is coal, contributing more than 50% of the total loading, while cement contributes to 26% of loading. Around 11% of the loading is put in by food grains and fertilizers together, while the rest is by other goods.

Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) was the major freight customer for SCR which is transporting coal to thermal power plants and cement manufacturing units. The loading of food grains and fertilizers has also considerably increased since the COVID-19 lockdown, and is helpful in balancing the food supply chain across the country.

The Business Development Units (BDUs) formed by the zone comprising both operating and commercial wing officers and staff have been continuously working to attract new streams of traffic and also reviving the traffic which was diverted to other modes of transport, Mr. Arun Kumar Jain said and congratulated the officers and staff on the achievement.