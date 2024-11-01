South Central Railway to run 16 Jansadharan unreserved trains between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada

The South Central Railway (SCR) will run 16 Jansadharan (unreserved) special trains between Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam from November 1 to 13. Jansadharam special trains are being operated to clear the extra rush during the festival season.

Train No. 08567 Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada will run on November 1, 3, 4, 6, 8, 10, 11 and 13. The train will start at Visakhapatnam at 10 a.m. and reach Vijayawada by 4 p.m on the same day.

Train No. 08568, Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam will be operated on the same days (dates) in November. The special train will depart at Vijayawada at 6.30 p.m. and reach Visakhapatnam, at 12.35 a.m.

The two trains will halt at Duvvada, Anakapalli, Yelamanchili, Tuni, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Gannavaram and Vijayawada in both the directions, the railway officials said in a release.