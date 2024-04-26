GIFT a SubscriptionGift
South Central Railway to operate eight summer special trains

April 26, 2024 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The South Central Railway (SCR) will run eight summer special trains between various destinations to clear the extra rush.

Train No.07025 (Kacheguda-Kakinada Town) will run on May 9. It will depart at 8.30 p.m. on Thursday and reach its destination at 8 a.m. on Friday.

Train No.07026 (Kakinada Town-Kacheguda) will run on May 10. It will depart at 5.10 p.m. on Friday and reach its destination at 4.50 a.m. on Saturday.

Train No.07025 and 07026 will stop at Malkajgiri, Nalgonda, Miryalguda, Pidiguralla, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Nidadavolu, Rajamahendravaram and Samalkot stations in both the directions.

Train No.07487 (Nanded-Kakinada Town) will run on May 13. It will depart at 2.45 p.m. on Monday and reach its destination at 8.10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Train No.07488 (Kakinad Town-Nanded) will run on May 14. It will depart at 6.30 p.m. on Tuesday and reach its destination at 3.10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Train Nos.07487 and 07488 will stop at Mudhed, Dharmabad, Basar, Nizamabad, Kanareddy, Medchal, Secunderabad, Kazipet, Warangal, mahabubabad, Khammam, Rayanapadu, Eluru, Rajahmundry and Samalkot in both the directions.

Train No.07175 (Hyderabad-Narsapur) will run on May 11. It will start at 11 p.m. on Saturday and reach its destination at 8.35 a.m. on Sunday.

It will halt at Secunderabad, Kazipet, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Khammam, Vijayawada, Gudivada, Kaikalur, Akiveedu, Bhimavaram Town and Junction and Palakol stations.

Train No.07176 (Narsapur-Hyderabad) will run on May 13. It will depart at 6 p.m. on Monday and reach its destination at 5 a.m. the next day.

The train will stop at Palakol, Bhimavaram Junction, Bhimavaram Town, Akiveedu, Kaikalur, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalli, Pidiguralla, Miryalguda, Nalgonda and Secunderabad stations.

Train No.07271 (Secunderabad-Kakinada Town) will run on May 10. It will depart at 9.20 p.m. on Friday and reach its destination at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

The Secunderabad-Kakinad Town special train will stop at Jangoan, Kazipet, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Khammam, Rayanapadu, Gudivada, Kaikalur, Akiveedu, Bhimavaram Town, Tanuku, Rajahmundry and Samalkot stations.

Train No.07272 (Kakinada Town-Secunderabad) will run on May 11. It will depart at 9 p.m. on Saturday and reach its destination at 8.30 a.m. the next day.

It will halt at Samalkot, Rajamahendravaram, Tanuku, Bhimavaram Town, Akiveedu, Kaikalur, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalli, Pidiguralla, Miryalguda and Nalgonda stations, the SCR in a release.

