South Central Railway staff extend helping hand

The operation department of the Guntur Division, South Central Railway, has mobilised ₹5.16 lakh from station masters, controllers, traffic inspectors, guards, pointsmen, TNCs, clerical staff and other officers to help those in crisis in the wake of the spread of COVID-19.

Out of this, ₹1.82 lakh has been distributed to safaiwalas and private security personnel working in Rail Vikas Colony, safaiwalas and vehicle drivers of Rail Vikas Bhavan, sand boys, box boys and STBAs of various stations. Each got ₹2000.

An amount of ₹2.25 lakh has been donated to Amma Charitable Trust, Guntur, which is actively supplying food to migrant labourers, quarantined people and the orphaned. Balance amount of ₹1.09 lakh is kept as future contingency for the operating department itself.

Divisional Railway Manager Mohan Raja and Senior Divisional Operations Manager V. Rambabu have thanked the employees.