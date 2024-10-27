South Central Railway redeveloping 53 stations in Andhra Pradesh at ₹1,397 crore

The South Central Railway (SCR) is developing 53 stations across Andhra Pradesh at ₹1,397 crore under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS).

ADVERTISEMENT

SCR Chief Public Relations Officer A. Sridhar said Indian Railways has begun major redevelopment of Tirupati, Rajamahendravaram and Nellore stations to provide world class facilities to passengers. The foundation stone for the stations’ redevelopment was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi a few months ago.

Mr. Sridhar said said the aim was to turn the stations into growth centres for the regional population.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM-Vijayawada) Narendra A. Patil said Tirupati railway station would be developed at ₹300 crore; Rajamahendravaram at ₹214 crore; Nellore at ₹102 crore; Kurnool City at ₹42.62 crore; Anakapalle at ₹27 crore; Tadepalligudem and Nidadavolu Junctions at about ₹27 crore; Narsapur and Repalle stations at about ₹25 crore; Bhimavaram Town, Eluru and Kakinada Town at about ₹21 crore; Kadapa at ₹20 crore; Machilipatnam and Gudivada stations at ₹17 crore; Samalkot at ₹15.13 crore; Vinukonda at ₹12.4 crore; and Gooty at ₹10.81 crore.

The stations will have landscaping; stalls under ‘One Station, One Product’ Scheme; second entry and circulating areas; LED boards; and improved waiting halls and signage boards. Preference will be given to local art and culture. Construction of footpaths and parking space and electrification and widening of approach roads to the stations were being taken up, Mr. Narendra added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.