South Central Railway redeveloping 53 stations in Andhra Pradesh at ₹1,397 crore

SCR will develop Tirupati station at ₹300 crore, Rajahmundry at ₹214 crore and Nellore at ₹102 crore, according to officials

Published - October 27, 2024 07:15 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Plan of Rajahmahendravaram railway station redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

Plan of Rajahmahendravaram railway station redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The South Central Railway (SCR) is developing 53 stations across Andhra Pradesh at ₹1,397 crore under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS).

SCR Chief Public Relations Officer A. Sridhar said Indian Railways has begun major redevelopment of Tirupati, Rajamahendravaram and Nellore stations to provide world class facilities to passengers. The foundation stone for the stations’ redevelopment was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi a few months ago.

Mr. Sridhar said said the aim was to turn the stations into growth centres for the regional population.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM-Vijayawada) Narendra A. Patil said Tirupati railway station would be developed at ₹300 crore; Rajamahendravaram at ₹214 crore; Nellore at ₹102 crore; Kurnool City at ₹42.62 crore; Anakapalle at ₹27 crore; Tadepalligudem and Nidadavolu Junctions at about ₹27 crore; Narsapur and Repalle stations at about ₹25 crore; Bhimavaram Town, Eluru and Kakinada Town at about ₹21 crore; Kadapa at ₹20 crore; Machilipatnam and Gudivada stations at ₹17 crore; Samalkot at ₹15.13 crore; Vinukonda at ₹12.4 crore; and Gooty at ₹10.81 crore.

The stations will have landscaping; stalls under ‘One Station, One Product’ Scheme; second entry and circulating areas; LED boards; and improved waiting halls and signage boards. Preference will be given to local art and culture. Construction of footpaths and parking space and electrification and widening of approach roads to the stations were being taken up, Mr. Narendra added.

Published - October 27, 2024 07:15 pm IST

