South Central Railway organises seminar on ‘Corruption Free India’

Cultural programmes being organised by the SCR as part of the Vigilance Awareness Week in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

The officials of South Central Railway (SCR) organised a seminar on ‘Corruption Free India – For a Developed Nation’, at Railway Auditorium on Wednesday.

As part of the ongoing Vigilance Awareness Week, the SCR is organising a series of competitions in elocution, essay writing and poster making to spread the message of ‘Corruption Free India’.

Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO), Engineering, D.A. Subramanyam, and Deputy CVO (Stores) Ankur Srivastava attended the programme as chief guests.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Subramanyam said the theme of observing Vigilance Awareness Week was to achieve the goal of ‘Transparency and Accountability in our Working System’.

He asked the employees to focus on sincerity, integrity and honesty.

The CVO presented vigilance case studies, showcasing the ways to find culprits of wrong doings by the officers and staff. Mr. Srivastava elucidated on how to identify the gaps in day-to-day work that leads to irregularities and how to prevent corruption.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Shivendra Mohan, Additional DRM D. Srinivas Rao, Senior Divisional Personnel Officer M.B. Muralidhar and other officers participated.

Later, the Bharat Scouts and Guides of the SCR performed cultural shows on prevention of corruption. Prizes were distributed to the winners in essay writing, elocution and poster presentation competitions.