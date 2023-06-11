ADVERTISEMENT

South Central Railway orders inquiry into fire accident in Eluru

June 11, 2023 01:04 pm | Updated 01:04 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The engine of the brake van, used for taking up track repairs, caught fire, causing tension among the staff

Rajulapudi Srinivas

The South Central Railway (SCR) officials ordered an inquiry into the fire mishap, in which the engine of a brake van, caught fire at Eluru railway station, on June 10.

The engine of the brake van, used for taking up track repairs, caught fire, causing tension among the staff. The fire personnel of the railways and the Fire Department officials rushed to the spot and extinguished flames. No casualties were reported, the railway officials said.

A team of officers will conduct an inquiry into the fire mishap and submit a report, said an officer on June 11.

