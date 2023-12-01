HamberMenu
South Central Railway opens AC room services in Vijayawada railway station

Passengers can book the rooms for 3 hours, 6, 9 and 24 hours, says DRM Narendra A. Patil

December 01, 2023 02:09 pm | Updated 02:09 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

VIJAYAWADA

Officials of the South Central Railway (SCR) has opened micro stay air-conditioned room services for the passengers at Vijayawada railway station.

The air-conditioned rooms facility is available on the first floor of East booking office-II in the railway station. Passengers can book the rooms for 3 hours, 6, 9 and 24 hours as per their choice.

In all, 19 air-conditioned rooms will be allotted to bonafide passengers on payment basis. Facilities such as Wi-fi, beverages, bath kit, laundry, snacks and other services will be available for the passengers in the new rooms, said Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Narendra A. Patil.

“The facility provides passengers with a flexible and classy space for relaxation and will offer various in-house amenities. Passengers can limit their duration of their stay as per their convenience. Both online and offline booking facility is available,” said Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Sr. DCM), V. Rambabu.

The contract for maintenance and allotting of the rooms is awarded to M/s. Sri Balaji Food and Beverages for five years under non-fare revenue initiative of the Commercial wing of SCR, the Sr. DCM said.

